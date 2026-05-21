South Africa: Cop Caught With Stolen Dockets Faces New Charges As State Closes in

Nkosi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Thursday. His case was postponed to 22 July so two criminal matters can be heard together.

The State wants to join his Pretoria case, where police found stolen dockets and firearms at his home, with a 2022 matter in Thohoyandou where he allegedly posed as a colonel to remove evidence.

Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi will be back in court on 22 July after his case was postponed on Thursday to allow the State to combine two separate criminal matters against him.

Nkosi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court, where the prosecutor requested a postponement to join his Pretoria case with a matter in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The court granted the postponement.

He remains in custody. The court denied him bail last month after finding he could evade trial if released. SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police welcomed the decision, calling Nkosi a direct threat to SAPS operations.

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The Pretoria case stems from an April raid on his home, where police found firearms, ammunition, cash and official police dockets. Investigators are still looking into how he obtained those dockets.

The Thohoyandou matter goes back to November 2022. Nkosi allegedly arrived at a police station and collected a case docket, telling officers he had been sent by head office. Months later, he allegedly returned, identified himself as a colonel and removed confiscated dagga from police custody. When the exhibit arrived at head office, one of the bags had allegedly been tampered with.

Last week, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's Recommendations Investigative Task Team brought additional charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice against him. Witnesses at the commission had previously accused Nkosi of acting as a link between senior police officers and alleged crime figures.

His original legal team has withdrawn. A new defence team is expected to challenge the bail decision.