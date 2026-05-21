Angola: Minister Advocates for Balance to Foster Healthy Family Relationships

Luanda — The minister for social action, family and woman promotion, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, on Tuesday in Luanda, defended the need for balance to promote healthier family relationships, based on dialogue in terms of respect for women, as well as violence prevention.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access, the government official was speaking at the opening session of the National Conference on Gender Equality and Positive Promotion of Masculinity, promoted by the Council of Christian Churches of Angola (CICA), in partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

At the time, the minister argued that positive masculinity should be based on respect for women's dignity, responsible fatherhood, dialogue, and building healthier family relationships.

The minister also highlighted the importance of greater involvement of men and young boys in the promotion of gender equality, prevention of domestic violence and strengthening of family values, emphasizing as well the role of church members in transmitting moral and ethical principles.

The National Conference takes place in conjunction with the 24th Ordinary General Assembly of CICA and brings together religious leaders, representatives of civil society, young people, as well as national and international partners from the country's 21 provinces.

The event takes place from May 19th to 21st and includes reflection sessions and panels on topics such as gender equality, positive masculinity, and responsible fatherhood. AB/DP/MRA/DOJ