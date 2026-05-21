Angola Ends Its Participation in Afcon Under-17 After Defeat

20 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola lost 1-2 to Mozambique in a match valid for the third round of Group C of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is taking place in Morocco.

With this defeat, the Angolans are eliminated from the competition, where their goal was to reach the second phase and the consequent qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

Alan Figueiredo and Charif Carlos scored for the Mozambican team, while Eliseu scored the Angola.

The Mozambican player Diego Pelembe was considered the best player on the field.

In their opening match, the Angolans drew 0-0 against Mali, and in the second round they lost 3-0 to Tanzania.

Standings

1st Tanzania - 6

2nd Mali - 5

3rd Mozambique - 4

4th Angola - 1

WR/MRA/DOJ

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