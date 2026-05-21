Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations in Gash Barka and Southern Regions

- Mr. Idris Salah, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Gash Barka Region, reported that the 35th Independence Day anniversary celebration is being conducted enthusiastically across the region.

Mr. Idris went on to say that the events, which include youth- and student-focused programs, street decorations, cultural programs and military parades, started on 17 May. He also said that cultural competitions among the 14 sub-zones of the region, youth and students' week, sports competitions, children's programs and other activities are being organized to colorfully celebrate the Independence Day anniversary.

Noting that Independence Day anniversary week is the reward of the heavy sacrifice paid for national independence, residents commended the strong participation of the community and Government institutions.

The Holidays Coordinating Committee in the region also indicated that the official ceremony of the Independence Day anniversary will be conducted at the regional level on Thursday, 21 May, in Barentu.

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In related news, Mr. Abraham Yohannes, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Southern Region, reported that the 35th Independence Day anniversary is being colorfully conducted in all sub-zones of the region beginning from 15 May.

Mr. Abraham went on to say that the program includes general knowledge and painting competitions in which the 12 sub-zones of the region took part, street shows, documentary films, children's programs and street musical performances. He also commended the strong participation of administrations at all levels, as well as owners of social service provision institutions.

Mr. Abraham also said that the celebratory event, which will be conducted at the regional level on 22 May at Mendefera Stadium, will include cultural programs involving over 250 youth, drama and dances, as well as circus displays by members of circus groups from the sub-zones of Mai-Mine and Senafe who received circus training in China.