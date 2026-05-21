Eritrea: Tamfeda Award to Outstanding Students

- The Tamfeda Award has been provided to 63 outstanding students, including 18 female students, who scored high marks in the 2024/2025 eighth-grade national examination in Molqui sub-zone, Gash Barka Region.

Noting that the award to outstanding students is contributing to motivating fellow students to strive for higher educational performance, Mr. Haileab Mihreteab, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the sub-zone, called on the awardee students to work hard for better outcomes in their future educational careers.

Mr. Zeray Berhe, administrator of the sub-zone, indicated that the achievement already registered is the result of the strong effort being exerted and the strong tripartite relations. He called on the awardee students to repeat the success they have already registered in the national school-leaving examination.

In the same vein, vocational training ranging from one to three months has been provided to 100 youth in the sub-zone.