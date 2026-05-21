East Africa: Uganda's National Defence College Undertakes Strategic Study Tour in Algeria

A delegation from the National Defence College - Uganda (NDC-U) Intake 4/2025-2026 has undertaken an academic and strategic study visit to Algeria, highlighting growing defence diplomacy and military cooperation between the two African nations.

Led by NDC-U Commandant Brigadier General Alex Olupot, the delegation toured the historic Central Army Museum "Late President Chadli Bendjedid", located near the iconic Maqam Echahid in El Madania, Algiers.

The visit formed part of the college's broader

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strategic learning programme aimed at exposing senior military officers to international defence institutions, military history, and evolving security doctrines across Africa and beyond.

During the guided tour, the Ugandan delegation explored a wide range of exhibits showcasing Algeria's ancient, Islamic, and modern military heritage.

Particular attention was given to Algeria's maritime history, including the exploits of renowned naval commander Rais Hammidou, whose leadership played a significant role in defending Algeria's territorial and maritime interests.

The officers also examined historical narratives highlighting the leadership, resilience, and unity that shaped Algeria's national identity and resistance movements over the centuries.

A major highlight of the visit was the museum's National Liberation War exhibition, which documents Algeria's 1954-1962 struggle for independence.

The exhibition features original wartime documents, weapons, photographs, and reconstructed revolutionary assembly sites that provide insight into the sacrifices and determination of the Algerian people during the anti-colonial struggle.

Speaking after the tour, Brig Gen Olupot commended the professionalism and institutional strength of the People's National Army (ANP), while praising the Algerian people for preserving and promoting their revolutionary heritage and military history for future generations.

The delegation was received by the Director of the Central Army Museum, Colonel Mustapha Hezazi, who applauded the leadership of NDC-U for advancing strategic-level military education and fostering international exposure for senior officers.

Col Hezazi underscored the growing importance of defence diplomacy, academic exchange, and strategic knowledge sharing among African nations, noting that such engagements contribute to stronger continental cooperation and mutual understanding.

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"The visit of such a prestigious institution as NDC-U reflects the strong and enduring bonds of cooperation that unite our two nations," he said.

Col Hezazi further noted that academic exchanges between military institutions remain essential in strengthening professional networks, enhancing interoperability, and promoting shared approaches to regional and global security challenges.

The delegation included College Secretary Brigadier General Tweheyo, Senior Directing Staff Brigadier General Muhwezi, College Coordinator Colonel Arigye, and Head of Postgraduate Studies Professor Murindwa Rutanga.