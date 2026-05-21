Uganda: NWSC Engineers Work to Restore Water Supply After Katosi Plant Shutdown

Engineers from the National Water and Sewerage Corporation have assured the public that efforts are underway to restore water supply following the shutdown of the Katosi Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday.

Thousands of customers in parts of Mukono, Kampala, and Wakiso are at risk of experiencing water shortages due to the temporary interruption.

Engineer Andrew Muhweezi, Manager of Water Production at Kampala Water, said the corporation is carrying out major routine maintenance and system upgrade works at the Katosi Water Treatment Plant.

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According to Muhweezi, much of the work has already been completed, and engineers are currently installing a major water transmission pipe. He said the repairs are expected to be completed within 24 hours, after which normal water supply will gradually resume.

He explained that the shutdown of the Katosi plant has affected 31 percent of the current water production capacity, while the remaining 69 percent continues to be supplied by the Ggaba Water Treatment Plant. In the meantime, eastern Kampala is relying on the 40 million litres of water reserves stored at Nsumba Hill in Ntenjeru.

Muhweezi noted that the ongoing maintenance works are intended to improve the long-term reliability and efficiency of the plant. He assured customers that water supply would improve significantly by the end of tomorrow, with gradual stabilization expected across the affected areas.

Engineer Alex Gisagar, Director of Technical Services at NWSC, said the team has completed general cleaning works at both the Nsumba and Katosi plants and is currently installing a 1,400-millimetre diameter pipe that will support the Phase II expansion of the Katosi Water Treatment Works.

The expansion project is expected to add another 80 million litres of water per day, increasing the plant's total production capacity to 160 million litres daily.

Gisagar added that expansion plans are progressing steadily, noting that land for the project is already available and the government has approved funding worth 80 million euros.

He further explained that maintenance works are at an advanced stage, with welding, cutting, mechanical installations, and concrete casting expected to continue overnight.

"By morning, the pipes are expected to be fully laid, and the plant is scheduled to be recommissioned by the end of tomorrow."