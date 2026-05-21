Uganda: Free Surgical Camp Restores Hope to Women in Ibanda

A three-day free surgical camp at Uganda Martyrs Hospital Ibanda has restored hope and dignity to at least 21 women who had silently lived with painful birth-related injuries for years.

The camp, supported by African Mission Healthcare in partnership with the hospital, targeted women suffering from conditions such as Obstetric fistula and severe perineal tears, ailments that often go untreated because many women fear stigma, embarrassment, and social isolation.

Among the beneficiaries was Mackline Tusimire, 33, who had endured a severe perineal tear for more than a year. She said the condition affected her confidence and made social interactions difficult.

"I could not freely express myself while in public because of the condition. I had lost hope because I did not have money for treatment, but today I feel relieved after receiving help," Tusimire said.

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Another beneficiary, Daphine Amutuhaire, 35, revealed that she had lived with fistula for more than eight years, a condition that left her emotionally distressed and isolated from her community.

"I failed to fit in the community because of the condition, and I could not seek treatment because I lacked money. I thank the organizers of this camp for giving me a chance to regain my life," Amutuhaire said.

Dr. Jjuko Mark, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the hospital and coordinator of the surgical camp, said many women continue to suffer in silence because they fear discussing reproductive health conditions openly.

"Women are usually shy to speak openly about conditions affecting their reproductive health, even to fellow women. This camp was intended to reach out to those who have remained silent and provide them with free treatment," Dr. Jjuko said.

He noted that severe perineal tears were among the most common conditions identified during the outreach programme.

"Many women are living with untreated perineal tears, which leave them uncomfortable and affect their daily social interactions. Through such camps, we are able to restore their dignity and improve their quality of life," he added.

According to health experts, obstetric fistula affects an estimated 1% to 2% of women of reproductive age in Uganda, with between 140,000 and 200,000 women believed to be living with the condition. Approximately 1,900 new cases are recorded annually.

Severe perineal tears are also reported in between 6% and 36.5% of vaginal deliveries, although many cases remain undiagnosed and untreated.

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Health workers at the camp encouraged women suffering from birth-related injuries to seek medical attention early and called for increased awareness campaigns to break stigma surrounding reproductive health conditions.