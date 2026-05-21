Uganda: MP Babirye Says She Has Forgiven Those Who Sent Her to Jail

Bukoto East MP Sarah Kityo Babirye has spoken publicly about her controversial arrest and removal from the leadership of the Uganda Netball Federation, saying she has forgiven the people she believes were behind her humiliating exit from the sport.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament on Tuesday, Babirye said the accusations that led to her detention lacked factual basis and were politically motivated.

"I have forgiven the people that sent me to prison on mere allegations that lacked facts," she said.

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Babirye, a former Youth MP and ex-president of the Uganda Netball Federation, was at the centre of a bitter fallout with the National Council of Sports in 2023, following accusations of mismanagement, governance failures, and accountability irregularities within the federation.

The standoff escalated after the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, directed Babirye to step aside to allow investigations into the federation's operations.

At the time, the National Council of Sports, led by Secretary General Bernard Patrick Ogwel, withdrew the federation's certificate of recognition, effectively stripping the Uganda Netball Federation of its mandate to run the sport on behalf of government.

The charges Babirye had levelled against Ogwel and other sports administrators when she revealed grand corruption in NCS where she alleged federations only got funding upon agreeing kickbacks were thrown at her instead.

NCS accused the federation of persistent governance and leadership failures, failure to disclose sources of funding, and refusal to comply with provisions of the National Sports Act, 2023.

The council also claimed attempts to resolve the disputes amicably over a two-year period had failed.

The ministry later appointed Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso to act as federation president as investigations proceeded.

Babirye, however, consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained that the accusations were part of a coordinated effort to force her out of office. Her fallout with sports administrators quickly evolved into a wider political battle that also drew in senior political figures, including then Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

Court proceedings and investigations that followed eventually failed to sustain the criminal allegations against her, with several charges later dismissed.

During the same media briefing on Wednesday, Babirye confirmed that she had withdrawn from the race for Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament and would instead support incumbent Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

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"I have withdrawn my bid for the office of Deputy Speaker and decided to give full support to the incumbent Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa," she said.

She also dismissed speculation that she was planning a return to the presidency of the Uganda Netball Federation.

"I dismiss claims that I am considering coming back as Netball President," Babirye stated.

The Deputy Speakership contest comes ahead of the first sitting of the 12th Parliament scheduled for May 24, 2026, at State House Entebbe.