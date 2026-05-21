Uganda: Recovered Mental Health Patients Giving Hope to Others Through Community Care Initiative

People living with Psychosis continue to face stigma, discrimination, isolation, and hopelessness within communities and mental health institutions, with many struggling to regain dignity and a sense of belonging.

Psychosis is a mental health condition that affects the way a person thinks, feels, and understands reality. People living with the condition may experience hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and difficulty distinguishing between what is real and what is not. Mental health experts say that with proper treatment, medication, and social support, many patients can recover and live productive lives.

However, specialists warn that stigma surrounding psychosis remains one of the biggest barriers to treatment and recovery, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, where many patients are isolated, neglected, or abandoned by their communities.

According to Dr. Mutamba Brian Byamah, Deputy CEO and Chief Investigator at You Belong Uganda, many people battling psychosis lose their self-respect and identity because of the negative perceptions associated with mental illness.

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"People living with psychosis lose their liberty, dignity, self-respect and sense of belonging because of stigma and hopelessness surrounding the condition," Dr. Mutamba said.

To address these challenges, You Belong Uganda is implementing a community-based initiative dubbed Strengthening Care in Collaboration with People with Lived Experience of Psychosis in Uganda.

The programme empowers people who have recovered from psychosis to support others currently undergoing treatment and recovery.

Organisers say the model is proving effective because people with lived experience are better able to understand, encourage, and guide fellow patients through the recovery journey.

"People who have gone through psychosis understand the emotional and psychological challenges better and can help others recover," Dr. Mutamba added.

The initiative also uses a "Photo Voice" approach, where recovered patients share photographs and personal testimonies documenting their journey from illness to recovery. Organisers say the stories are intended to inspire hope among patients still battling the condition and encourage adherence to treatment and medication.

Some beneficiaries say interacting with fellow survivors has restored their confidence and motivated them to remain committed to treatment.

"When you hear from someone who has recovered, you gain hope that you can also heal and live normally again," said Nabasirye Sarah.

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Monsignor David Capo, the Chief Executive Officer of the programme, said the organisation is also working to reduce congestion at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital by strengthening the capacity of lower health facilities in Kampala, Mukono, and Wakiso to manage psychosis cases within communities.

"We want people to receive support and treatment within their communities before their conditions worsen and require admission at Butabika," Monsignor Capo said.

Mental health specialists say community support, family care, and timely medication remain critical in helping patients recover and successfully reintegrate into society.

Caregivers and beneficiaries are now calling on communities to stop stigmatizing people living with psychosis and instead support them through treatment, recovery, and productive social activities.

"Patients need support, encouragement, and timely medication if they are to fully recover," said caregiver Agnes Ntabadde.