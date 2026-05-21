Angola: Parliamentary TV to Give Greater Visibility to Legislative Activity - Speaker

Luanda — The launch of Parliamentary TV represents a historic milestone in strengthening Angolan democracy, bringing the institution closer to citizens and ensuring greater visibility in monitoring legislative activity.

The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Adão de Almeida, said that on Wednesday in Luanda, during the inauguration of the institutional channel.

Adao de Almeida described the channel is the result of a long preparation process and the contribution of several generations of leaders, MPs, and parliamentary staff.

According to the parliamentary leader, Parliamentary TV will allow citizens to follow, in addition to plenary sessions, the meetings of the Specialized Working Committees, where draft laws are debated and improved, providing a broader understanding of the work of the deputies.

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He stated that the channel is institutional, neutral, and without value judgments, dedicated to the live and delayed transmission of parliamentary activities, as well as the gradual production of educational content aimed at strengthening the parliamentary literacy of the population.

To ensure editorial impartiality, he said, the channel will have an Editorial Board composed of seven MPs appointed by parliamentary groups and representations, including MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA and PHA, guaranteeing the participation of all political forces with seats in the National Assembly.

Adão de Almeida said the initiative aims to involve Angolan youth, considering that, according to the 2024 Census, about 62 percent of the population is less than 25 years of age.

Parliamentary TV will also be present on digital platforms, with the aim of reaching young people and encouraging their participation in public life.

The Speaker appealed to citizens to follow the programming of Parliamentary TV and members of parliament to continue promoting a pluralistic and respectful debate, and to parliamentary staff to maintain the commitment that made the project possible.

"Today, as we launch our Parliamentary TV, we can proudly say that the National Assembly is closer to Angolans," he concluded.

The Parliamentary TV channel will be available on position 509 of DStv Angola, 200 of ZAP and on the official digital platforms and social networks of the National Assembly.

The Parliamentary TV studio, located on the first floor of phase II of the institution's headquarters, includes areas for broadcasting, recording, control room, audio, makeup and newsroom. LDN/MC/DAN/AMP