Southern Africa: Angola Seeks Top 5 in Women's Handball World Ranking

Luanda — The Angolan Handball Federation (FAAND) under its strategic development plan aims to ensure that the country reach by 2030, a place among the top five national teams in the world in the women's category, and the top three in Africa in the men's category.

The statement was made by the president of the governing body of the sport, José do Amaral in an interview on Wednesday with Radio 5, underlining that the current state of the sport is of stability and growth.

The president gave an overview of his approximately six years in office, highlighting, among other things, aspects related to the fulfillment of national and international competitions, as well as the increase in the number of players and clubs, in addition to competitiveness.

According to the FAAND president, from 2020 to the present, the number of clubs in the country has doubled, going from 70 to 140, while in terms of domestic competition, even with the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, all national championships in the three age groups for (youth, juniors and seniors), have been held.

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He highlighted that the editions of the Angolan Cup were held regularly and national handball participated in all international competitions.

José do Amaral also spoke of the achievements in the different categories, highlighting the 16 African titles in the senior women's category.

Regarding recent achievements outside national borders, he pointed out, among others the 10th place in the last world championship in 2025, among 32 participants, ahead of teams such as Poland, Sweden, Japan, among others.

Handball is one of the most prominent sports in Angola, with the women's national team, in addition to continental trophies, regularly participating in world championships and Olympic Games.