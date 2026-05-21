Angola: Specialist Calls for Better Management of Angola's Cultural Heritage

Luanda — The management of national historical assets and the maintenance of infrastructure contribute for the transformation of cultural heritage into a true engine of social, economic and civic growth for the country, the Angolan cultural researcher and instrumentalist, Jorge Mulumba, said in Luanda on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development marked on May 20, the specialist pointed to the limited access to museums and the operating hours of these institutions, mostly on weekdays, as barriers to growth that reduce their contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He stated that the restructuring and revitalization of national cultural centers and overcoming limitations in access to museums reveal a greater value for national culture.

Regarding to the arts field, he said that the data raises debates about the social responsibility of music in the education of new generations.

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The musician Maya Cool on his turn stated that music should be approached with discipline and responsibility, as a pedagogical tool to educate and contribute to the building of the nation.

For the musician, the data should reinforce true cultural development through performances and awareness-raising about the preservation of tangible and intangible heritage.

He suggested greater reflection on the pedagogical role of music, with particular emphasis on the need for greater investment in children's songs.

"Children's music is a tool for education and citizenship, and the new generation must approach this art with discipline and social responsibility", he stressed.

Maya Cool appealed to parents, composers, and producers to create policies to curb the regulation of adult-oriented content performed by minors.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development aims to highlight the importance of mutual respect, coexistence among different peoples, and the role of culture in development, promoting