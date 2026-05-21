Morocco: MPLA VP Discusses Cooperation With Morocco and Palestine

Luanda — MPLA (Ruling party) Vice-President Mara Quiosa received, on Wednesday, in separate audiences, the ambassadors of Morocco and Palestine, with whom she discussed strengthening cooperation with these nations, especially in the economic and training sectors.

In statements to the press at the end of the audience, the Moroccan ambassador to Angola, Saadia El Alaoui, said that the meeting served to analyze the strengthening of cooperation in the Education, Agriculture and Energy sectors.

The diplomat also announced the availability of 25 scholarships for Angolan students to attend Moroccan educational institutions, as part of the celebrations of the anniversary of the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to Saadia El Alaoui, the parties also discussed the constructive dynamic that characterizes relations between Morocco and Angola, based on the prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

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She mentioned that the meeting also allowed for the presentation of solid opportunities for partnership between the two countries.

Saadia El Alaoui highlighted that both countries share a common desire to contribute to the development of the African continent.

The diplomat also highlighted that Morocco and Angola have consolidated the gains achieved through high-level exchanges and ongoing cooperation initiatives.

With the Palestinian ambassador to Angola, Sharif Abumalloh, the MPLA vice-president also discussed issues linked to cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, health, and education.

In statements to the press, the Palestinian diplomat praised the audience granted by the MPLA vice-president and highlighted Angola's historical support for liberation movements. FMA/ART/CF/DOJ