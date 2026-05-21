Angola: Report Outlines Steps to Ensure Protection for Small Businesses

Luanda — The director of the Economic Research Center of the Lusiada University of Angola (CINVESTEC), Heitor de Carvalho, defended on Wednesday in Luanda, the need for amendments to the legislation on small and medium-sized enterprises to protect businesses instead of immediate collection of revenues.

Speaking at the presentation of the Economic Report for the year 2025, carried out by CINVESTEC, Carvalho highlighted the need to hold accountable the agents of the authority who demand from micro-businesses and companies "something that is not enshrined in the law, using the name of the State".

He stated that the interpretation of the law by the General Tax Administration (AGT) should be prohibited, reserving this function to the National Assembly and the courts, to promote a good business environment in the country.

He concluded that in 2025 the Angolan economy was characterized by the stabilization of the country's economic aggregates, as a result of the "crisis" that ended in 2024.

In the fiscal sector, he recommended the Angolan government to increase spending on social affairs, economic affairs, and public security and the environment to 58.50%, 15%, and 9.5% respectively, based on needs identified through academic research.