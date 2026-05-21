Southern Africa: Angola Participates in African Regulators Conference

Luanda — An Angolan delegation from the Electricity and Water Services Regulatory Institute (IRSEA) takes part in the 4th African Conference on Regulation and Sanitation that started Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, ANGOP has learnt.

The event promoted by the East and Southern African Water and Sanitation Association (ESAWAS), has the motto "Regulatory requirements to accelerate and sustain progress in the sector".

IRSEA's participation is part of its strategy to strengthen international and regional cooperation, allowing it to monitor regulatory trends, share Angolan experience, and consolidate partnerships with similar African institutions and multilateral organizations.

The event also serves as one of the main continental forums for reflection among African regulatory bodies in the area of water and sanitation.

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The meeting brings together representatives from various countries across the continent, governmental institutions, experts, operators, development partners, the private sector, academia and civil society organizations.

It aims to promote the exchange of experiences and best regulatory practices, strengthen institutional cooperation, and discuss sustainable solutions to the challenges related to access, quality, efficiency, and sustainability of water and sanitation services in Africa.

The meeting's agenda includes technical and strategic panels dedicated to economic regulation, financial sustainability of services, loss management, climate resilience, sector governance, infrastructure investment and institutional strengthening of regulatory bodies.