Angola: US Private Funding Enables Construction of 18 Bridges in Bie

Cuito — At least 18 bridges reinforced with concrete are being built over various rivers in central Bie province, as part of a project funded by a private company from the United States of America, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy, Shannon Nagy Cazeau said Wednesday.

The bridges, whose construction began at the beginning of this year, are being built in the municipalities of Andulo, Camacupa, Catabola, Chinguar, Chitembo, Cuemba, Cuito, Cunhinga, and Nharêa.

The US diplomat, who completed a working visit to the region to assess local potential within the framework of the Lobito corridor implementation, said the initiative represents the participation of the US private sector in Angola's social and economic development process and in strengthening the institutional partnership between the two nations.

Without revealing the specific budget for the project, the diplomat assured the availability of her government and the business community to continue collaborating with Angola in the areas of technology, knowledge, and job opportunities.

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Shannon Nagy Cazeau also reaffirmed the US commitment to demining in Angola, as a key partner with whom it has maintained a partnership in this area for 30 years, having already provided USD 160 million for this purpose.

US deems Lobito Corridor top priority

The US diplomat expressed her country's commitment to supporting Angola in the implementation process of the Lobito Corridor transatlantic logistics project, underlining that her country's government is interested in supporting the development of the Corridor in general, considering it a priority.

She said her trip to Bie aimed at exploring other opportunities for cooperation in the province, especially to see what is possible in terms of private investment for American companies.

Angola and the U.S. have maintained relations since May 19, 1993, and since then, strategic partnerships have been deepened with a focus on economic diversification, energy transition, trade, and regional security.