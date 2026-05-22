Sudan: Youth Leader Detained for Refuting 'False and Misleading' Narrative On Deadly Kassala Blast

Kassala — Authorities in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala have detained a young tribal leader after a social media post criticising an official statement by Kassala's security committee about a deadly explosion involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Abu Talha on Monday. Humrai Omar, secretary general of the Sebdarat tribe's youth association, was detained on Wednesday after a Facebook post on Tuesday in which he disputes a security committee statement following the deadly explosion as "false and misleading" and says it is "adding fuel to the fire".

In its statement, the security committee alleges that the blast -- as previously reported by Radio Dabanga -- was caused by smuggled explosives used for mining purposes, allegedly transported under cover of livestock. It says the explosion destroyed a pickup truck and a tractor, but does not clearly explain the cause of the blast, leading to widespread confusion.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, Omar describes the statement as "false and misleading" and says it is "adding fuel to the fire". He accuses the authorities of causing psychological harm to the families of the victims.

Omar also alleges that Sudan's General Intelligence Service in Kassala has detained the father of two brothers killed in the explosion for several hours and prevented him from burying his sons until after intervention by local community leaders.

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He says mourners were forced to wait for hours at the cemetery before the head of the Sebdarat tribe intervenes. Activists are calling for Omar to be released or brought before what they describe as a fair trial.

Social media users continue to circulate conflicting accounts of the incident. Some claim the vehicle hits a landmine, while others suggest it may have been targeted in a drone strike.