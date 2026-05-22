Angola: School Feeding Program Benefits Over 61,000 Students in Sumbe

Sumbe — A figure of 61,243 students from 37 primary schools in the municipality of Sumbe, province of Cuanza-Sul, began to benefit from the National School Feeding Program (PNAE) on Wednesday.

The Angolan Executive's initiative plans to distribute 399,432 school meals, made with local products.

Speaking at the opening, the Sumbe's municipal administrator, Maria Sumano, stated that the program expresses the value placed on children as a priority for social development, as a strategic instrument for promoting equity, combating hunger, and encouraging students to remain in the education system.

She said that providing daily meals to children means investing in their health, school performance, and building a stronger and more dynamic society.

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The official noted that the initiative represents essential support for students' well-being and nutritional monitoring.

She praised the commitment of the teachers, school administrations, partner companies, and technicians involved, stating that their dedication will be crucial to the program's success.

Maria Sumano appealed to parents and guardians to actively collaborate in the children's education.

Addressing the students, she encouraged them to seize the opportunity responsibly, dedicate themselves to their studies, and prepare to become exemplary citizens committed to the development of the municipality.

In turn, the Sumbe's Director for Education, Elche Almeida, considered the school feeding program to be one of the greatest commitments to the health, learning, and future of children.

He explained that the initiative aims to promote the food and nutritional security of students, improve attendance and academic performance, and encourage healthy and hygienic lifestyles.

He added that the program contributes to strengthening the link between the school and the community, creating an environment conducive to the teaching and learning process.

The representative of parents and guardians, Anísio Quaresma, thanked the Government for implementing the initiative, which represents an important relief for many families.

The launch of the program was attended by school principals, teachers, students, parents and guardians, as well as traditional authorities. SN/FF/ALH/CF/DOJ