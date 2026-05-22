Kenya: Over 200,000 More Families Benefit As Ruto Issues 33,000 Title Deeds to Tackle Historical Land Disputes

Nairobi — President William Ruto has unveiled a Sh3.8 billion compensation plan aimed at resolving long-standing land ownership disputes at the Coast, as he launched an extensive development tour of the region.

Speaking during a title deed distribution exercise at the Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa, President Ruto said the funds will compensate absentee landlords and facilitate the transfer of land ownership to local residents who have lived as squatters for decades.

More than 800 title deeds were issued to residents of the Chaani Site and Service Scheme in Changamwe, with an additional 400 expected to be processed.

"They have told us clearly that they no longer want to live as squatters but as rightful owners. We have set aside Sh3.8 billion to compensate absentee landlords and convert land to local ownership. This will ensure the people of the Coast live with dignity as citizens in their own country," President Ruto said.

The President described land ownership as central to dignity, identity, and economic empowerment, saying secure land tenure would provide families with stability and opportunity for future generations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki accompanied the Head of State during the event, which also featured announcements on infrastructure and transport upgrades across the coastal region.

By Yvonne Mandela