Kenya: EACC Pushes Counties to Tighten Oversight, Procurement Integrity

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has urged County Assemblies across the country to fully implement the newly enacted Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, and strengthen independent oversight over County Executive operations to enhance accountability and protect public resources at the devolved level.

The call was made during a capacity-building forum for members of the Bungoma County Assembly Service Board and the Committee on Powers and Privileges held in Kisumu.

The forum brought together elected leaders and oversight officials to discuss practical measures counties can adopt to curb conflicts of interest and stem the misuse of public funds.

Speaking on behalf of EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, the Commission's Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi said the new law introduces a stronger framework for asset and wealth declarations as well as enhanced enforcement measures aimed at promoting integrity in public service.

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In a statement read during the forum, Mohamud said the effectiveness of the law would depend on how faithfully public officials and oversight institutions execute their responsibilities.

"By strengthening wealth declarations, tightening procurement integrity, and ensuring accountability of both MCAs and county executives, county governments can better safeguard public funds and advance genuine devolution," he said.

Mohamud warned that public accountability is most vulnerable when institutions mandated to provide oversight become compromised by the same corrupt practices they are expected to fight.

Drawing from trends observed in ongoing EACC investigations, he identified procurement and staff recruitment as the county functions most susceptible to conflicts of interest.

He cited cases where county executives allegedly direct tenders to proxy companies linked to Members of County Assemblies, resulting in non-competitive procurement processes, substandard projects, ghost projects and poor service delivery to wananchi.

"Public accountability is at greatest risk when those responsible for oversight engage in the same corrupt conduct they are required to guard against," Mohamud said, urging County Assemblies to maintain independence in their oversight of governors and county executives.

Emmanuel Situma, who also addressed the forum, echoed the Commission's concerns and urged MCAs to view the Conflict of Interest Act as a governance tool rather than a punitive instrument.

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He cautioned that when County Assemblies become extensions of governors' offices, oversight weakens and the risk of unchecked contracts and misuse of public funds increases significantly.

Separately, the anti-graft agency used the forum to raise concern over the increasing forgery of academic certificates ahead of the next General Election.

The Commission noted that during previous election cycles, some individuals seeking nomination for elective positions submitted fake academic qualifications in order to meet eligibility requirements.

EACC urged universities, colleges and examination bodies to tighten verification systems and remain vigilant against attempts to fraudulently acquire certificates outside legitimate academic processes.

The Commission further pledged to continue pursuing investigations into academic fraud to ensure that only legitimately acquired qualifications are used to access public office.