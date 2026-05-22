Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife, Mother to Spend Another Night in Custody After Magistrate Falls Sick

21 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

By Judith Nyuke

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, and her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda, will spend another night in custody after a Harare magistrate expected to rule on their bail application reportedly fell ill and failed to appear in court, forcing the matter to be postponed to Friday.

The pair appeared before Nyaradzo Manokore on Wednesday, facing charges of cyberbullying and harassment.

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In a twist during proceedings, the magistrate questioned prosecutors over their decision to consent to bail after court documents showed the State had initially opposed their release, arguing that the charges were serious and that the accused posed a potential flight risk.

After hearing submissions from both the prosecution and defence, the court ordered the two women to remain in custody pending the bail ruling.

Their lawyer, Rungano Mahuni, challenged the decision, arguing that the defence and prosecution had already agreed on conditions for their release.

Prosecutors allege that during her marriage to Chivayo, Sonja Madzikanda unlawfully accessed his cellphone and downloaded photographs and videos, which she allegedly shared with her mother.

The State further claims the two used artificial intelligence-generated images to create photographs purportedly linking Chivayo to Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to prosecutors, the images and videos were later published across multiple social media platforms, where they quickly spread online.

The State argues the circulation of the material caused Chivayo "substantial emotional distress and humiliation."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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