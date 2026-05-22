Kenya: Ruto Vows Action Over Rachel Wandeto Attack

Nairobi — President William Ruto has warned that those behind the attack on deceased gospel singer Rachel Wandeto will be held accountable.

Speaking in Mombasa, Ruto said the country would not tolerate tribal profiling, political blackmail, or violence against citizens because of their political beliefs.

"For the hate you are perpetuating in Kenya, the life of one Rachel Wandeto will not go unanswered. You, who call others traitors until Wandeto was murdered because of your hatred, because of your tribalism, because of profiling some Kenyans as betrayers -- one day you will answer," Ruto said.

The Head of State accused unnamed political actors of fuelling division and hostility among Kenyans, saying the country's democratic space must remain open to all regardless of political affiliation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We will not allow you to blackmail anybody in Kenya. You will not blackmail our nation using hate, and you will not blackmail Kenyans as traitors because they do not believe in your tribal bigotry," he stated.

Wandeto died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, days after assailants reportedly attacked her in Nairobi's Mwiki area in Kasarani Sub-county.

Medical officials said she had sustained burns covering nearly 70 percent of her body.

Authorities are investigating claims that the attack may have been motivated by Wandeto's political views, including reports that she had a tattoo associated with President William Ruto.

Wandeto's death has reignited debate over political intolerance and violence in Kenya, with activists urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and prosecute those responsible.