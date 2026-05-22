Somalia: Sir Gavin Williamson Leads Somaliland Recognition Campaign

Hargeisa — Former British Defence Secretary and Member of Parliament Sir Gavin Williamson has called on the international community to recognize Somaliland, describing the country as a democratic success story and "a beacon of hope" in the Horn of Africa after decades of rebuilding from conflict and destruction.

Speaking during celebrations marking Somaliland's 35th anniversary of restored statehood, Williamson praised Somaliland's achievements in governance, democracy and stability despite the lack of formal international recognition.

"For far too long, people have sat blinded as to what is being created in this corner of Africa," Williamson said during remarks delivered at the launch of the Somaliland Independence Recognition Institute in Hargeisa.

"Despite the fact that people have not always handed out their support to you, you yourselves have gone out and built a nation," he added.

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The Somaliland Independence Recognition Institute was officially launched this week by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro as part of efforts to strengthen Somaliland's international recognition campaign through legal, diplomatic and academic engagement.

President Irro announced that Williamson would chair the newly established institute, which has been officially registered in the United Kingdom and will work with international legal experts, diplomats and researchers to advocate for Somaliland's recognition globally.

"Today we launched the Somaliland Recognition and Independence Institute here in Hargeisa," President Irro said during the inauguration ceremony. "More than two thousand friends of Somaliland will help support this institute. It will document Somaliland's history, Somaliland's struggle, and the legal arguments related to Somaliland's recognition."

Williamson reflected on his earlier visit to Mogadishu, saying he witnessed the devastating effects of conflict, insecurity and terrorism in Somalia's capital before later visiting Somaliland.

"My first understanding of Somaliland came through the tragedy and genocide its people endured," Williamson said.

"When I came to Hargeisa, I saw something completely different. I saw people committed to democracy, education, freedom and opportunity."

He praised Somaliland's democratic elections and governance institutions, saying the territory represented values often promoted by Western democracies.

"A nation that has freedom, fairness and the rule of law at the heart of it," Williamson said.

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Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions, currency and electoral system while seeking wider international recognition.

Williamson described Somaliland's lack of international recognition as a contradiction in global diplomacy, arguing that countries supporting democracy should engage more seriously with Somaliland's case.

"Despite doing so much right, Somaliland still remains unrecognized," he said. "That imbalance needs to change."

He also praised Israel's decision to formally recognize Somaliland in December 2025 and said other countries should follow.

"We have seen the courage of one nation in Israel make the right decision to recognize," Williamson said. "But this has to be the first of many."

The newly launched institute aims to coordinate international support for Somaliland, document historical crimes committed against Somalilanders, and strengthen the legal and diplomatic case for recognition through international advocacy and research.

Williamson pledged continued support for Somaliland and said the territory represented one of Africa's most overlooked success stories.

"One thing I can pledge to you, Mr President, is I will continue to do everything that I can to work tirelessly to make sure that we deliver not just what is right, but what is essential," he said.

"The beacon of light that is Somaliland must continue to burn bright for generations ahead," Williamson added.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)