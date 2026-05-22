Tanzanian to Provide 11,000 Hives, Train 3,000 Beekeepers in Efforts to Increase Honey Production

Tabora — THE beekeeping sector in the country has received a new boost after the Tanzanian government announced a plan to provide 11,000 hives along with training for more than 3,000 beekeepers in the 2026/2027 financial year, a move aimed at increasing honey production and boosting the economy of citizens who depend on the activity.

The move was announced during a major debate of beekeeping sector stakeholders held in Tabora region, involving beekeepers, forestry and bee experts, various institutions and development stakeholders to discuss strategies to strengthen modern beekeeping and increase the value of bee products in the country.

Speaking at the debate, the Acting Administrative Secretary of Tabora Region, Upendo Haule, who represented the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, said beekeeping has continued to be an important source of employment and income for many citizens, especially those living near forest areas.

She said the government continues to encourage the use of good technology, modern hives and investment in the processing of bee products to increase the competitiveness of Tanzanian products in the international market.

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"The region has continued to encourage investment in the processing of bee products, the use of good technology as well as adding value to bee products. The idea of creating a Tabora Honey Competitive Cluster has also been initiated," said Haule.

She said the aim of the conference is to bring together all stakeholders in the bee products value chain to increase the quality and competitiveness of Tabora honey in local and international markets.

Haule warned of the increase in forest fires that threaten beekeeping activities in some areas and stressed the importance of the community participating fully in the conservation of the environment and food sources for bees.

For his part, the Acting Director of the Forestry and Beekeeping Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Daniel Pancrasi, said that in the 2025/2026 financial year, the Government has provided a total of 9,215 hives and reached 4,934 beekeepers through various training courses on modern beekeeping.

He said that in the next financial year, the Government aims to increase the provision of hives to 11,000 in parallel with continuing to build the capacity of the citizens so that the sector becomes a major source of income for households and the nation.

"We urge citizens to seize this opportunity by entering modern beekeeping which has great economic and environmental productivity," said Pancras.

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In the debate, stakeholders stressed the importance of adding value to bee products through modern processing, better packaging and adhering to internationally accepted quality standards so that Tanzanian products can compete in foreign markets.

They also recommended increased training for beekeeper groups, especially youth and women, so that they can fully participate in the production, processing and trade of bee products.

The stakeholders explained that the beekeeping sector has great potential to generate employment, increase public income and contribute to forest conservation, if strategic investment is increased and cooperation between the government, the private sector and the community is strengthened.