South Africa: Home Affairs Lifts Pastor Omotoso Ban, Clearing Way for NPA Appeal and Extradition

21 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi has said in a written answer to Parliament that the Department of Home Affairs has agreed to waive a five-year ban on Nigerian evangelist Timothy Omotoso for the National Prosecuting Authority to apply for his extradition. The NPA is awaiting the outcome of its petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal, where it has asked for leave to appeal against his acquittal on sexual offences charges.

Home Affairs will waive the five-year ban on Nigerian evangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso if the National Prosecuting Authority is successful in its attempt to appeal against his acquittal on sexual offences charges, Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi has said in a written answer to Parliament.

Omotoso was declared an undesirable person in South Africa and banned for five years in May 2025, and then left the country of his own accord.

This followed his acquittal after a seven-year trial on multiple counts of sexual assault and human trafficking.

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FOR CONTEXT Damning allegations made against NPA and prosecutor after Pastor Timothy Omotoso's acquittal April 3, 2025 Omotoso was declared a prohibited person on two grounds: overstaying his visa and entering the country on a false permit.

In the meantime, he has also been flagged by the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation into corruption at the Department of Home Affairs.

The report made damning findings against Omotoso, including that he had used fraud and misrepresentation to gain entry into, and subsequent residence in, South Africa.

HELL AFFAIRS SIU report exposes sins of foreign pastors May 3, 2026 "His initial entry was secured through a fraudulently...

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