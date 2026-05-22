Somalia: Egypt Condemns Opening of So-Called Somaliland Embassy in Al-Quds

21 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Egypt strongly condemned the illegal and unacceptable move concerning opening the so-called "Somaliland" embassy in Al-Quds (occupied East Jerusalem) in a blatant violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, representing a direct infringement on the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem.

Egypt affirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates, its full rejection of any unilateral measures aimed at establishing an illegal reality in Al-Quds or granting legitimacy to any entities or arrangements that contravene international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The statement said Al-Quds is Palestinian occupied territory since 1967 and any steps intended to alter its legal and historical status are null and void and have no legal effect.

Egypt also emphasized its full support for the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the integrity of its territories, as well as its complete rejection of any unilateral measures that undermine the unity of Somali lands or diminish its sovereignty.

MENA

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