Somalia: South West State Cabinet Discusses Security and Development in Baidoa

21 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, — The interim leader of Somalia's South West State, Jibriil Abdirashiid Haji Abdi, chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday in Baidoa focusing on security, humanitarian affairs and public service delivery, officials said.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace in Baidoa, reviewed the overall security situation across South West State and discussed efforts to accelerate social services and economic infrastructure projects.

Ministers also examined humanitarian challenges facing communities in the region and ways to strengthen coordination among government institutions, according to a statement from the regional administration.

The cabinet received briefings from the ministries responsible for security, humanitarian assistance, livestock and interior affairs on ongoing development plans and measures aimed at improving services for residents.

Jibriil urged cabinet members to intensify efforts to promote peace, stability and effective governance across the region, the statement said.

South West State is one of Somalia's federal member states and remains a key area in ongoing operations against the Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

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