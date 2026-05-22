South Africa: Steenhuisen Welcomes Easing Food Inflation Amid Fuel Price Concerns

While welcoming the drop in food inflation to its lowest level in 14 months, Agriculture Minister, John Steenhuisen, has warned that soaring fuel prices are threatening South Africa's agricultural sector.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday, showed that annual food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation eased to 2.9% in April 2026, down from 3.6% in March.

The decline marks the third consecutive month of easing food inflation, providing some relief for consumers struggling with the cost of living.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, the easing in food inflation coincided with a sharp increase in fuel costs.

READ | Price of petrol and diesel to increase from Wednesday

According to the CPI data, the national fuel index rose by 18.2% in April compared with March -- the steepest single-month increase since the current CPI series began in 2008.

Petrol prices increased by 15.2%, with inland 93-octane petrol rising from R20.19 to R23.25 per litre.

Diesel prices surged by 35.4%, climbing from R21.28 to R28.80 per litre.

Steenhuisen said diesel remained one of the most critical production inputs for farmers.

"Fuel, primarily diesel, is a crucial input for South African farmers, typically accounting for 11% to 18% of total production and logistics costs. With farmers being price takers, they struggle to pass these high energy costs onto consumers, putting pressure on profit margins across grain, fruit, and livestock sectors," Steenhuisen said.

The Minister warned that instability in global oil markets linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East could worsen the situation later this year.

"It [also] needs to be noted that the global oil markets might remain volatile for some time, caused by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. If these tensions trigger further fuel price increases later in the year, production and logistical costs will rise. This creates an uncertain outlook where domestic progress on food inflation could be reversed by global shocks."

Meat and grain prices ease

Despite pressure from fuel costs, several food categories recorded slower inflation or continued deflation during April.

Meat inflation slowed from 11.6% in March to 9.4% in April, partly due to increased cattle slaughter linked to national Foot-and-Mouth Disease management measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beef mince inflation slowed from 22.2% to 15.3%, while stewing beef inflation declined sharply from 22.6% to 8.7%.

The grains and cereals category recorded its third consecutive month of deflation, with products such as maize meal, white rice, basmati rice, porridge, and bread flour all cheaper than a year ago.

Milk, dairy and eggs shifted to a marginal annual increase of 0.1% in April, compared with -0.5% in March, marking the category's first annual increase since May 2025.

However, powdered milk and eggs remained in deflation at -3.4% and -5.8% respectively.

The Department of Agriculture said it will continue working with agricultural bodies, logistics networks and state resources to identify mechanisms to ease input costs for farmers.

"Protecting producers from global energy shocks is necessary for long-term national food security," Steenhuisen said.