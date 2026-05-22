South Africa: President Ramaphosa Concludes SA-Botswana BNC

South Africa and Botswana have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic and social cooperation, following the successful conclusion of the sixth Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Gaborone, on Thursday.

The commission was held on the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa's two-day State Visit to the country's Southern African neighbour this week.

In his closing remarks after the BNC, President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the strategic partnerships forged between the two countries.

"As we conclude the deliberations of this session of the Bi-National Commission, I wish to express my appreciation for the insight and wisdom with which you guided our discussions.

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"The report of the commission captures the scope of our strategic and fraternal relations. It affirms that our bilateral relations remain strong. It lays the basis for effective implementation in the months ahead," the President said.

The BNC was co-chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Botswana counterpart Advocate Duma Boko and culminated in the signing of four new bilateral instruments aimed at advancing sustainable economic growth and regional integration.

This is in addition to the 28 legal instruments already under implementation.

The four new bilateral instruments are:

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on the Joint Management of Water Quality and Aquatic Invasive Species in the Upper Limpopo River Basin;

An agreement on the Co-ordination of Aeronautical Search and Rescue Services;

An agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Energy;

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Cooperation in the Field of Correctional and Prison Services.

"The agreements we are signing today give practical and legal expression to our cooperation. In our deliberations, we have identified priority areas to...scale up economic partnership between our countries.

"Levels of bilateral trade and investment must be substantially increased. We must explore more opportunities in agriculture, while working together to resolve some of the challenges we have experienced in this area," President Ramaphosa said.

The two countries have also resolved to accelerate implementation of projects, programmes and initiatives classified as High Impact Priority Projects. These include:

North-South Corridor Development;

Mmamabula-Lephalale Railway Line Projects;

Lesotho-South Africa-Botswana (LESABO) Water Transfer Project under Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM);

Cooperation on joint fuel storage and petroleum infrastructure development;

Collaboration on prevention and management of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD);

Establishment of One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs);

Implementation of 24-hour operations at key commercial border posts;

Refurbishment and expansion of the Martin's Drift/Groblersbrug Border Post and bridge infrastructure;

SACU industrialisation and Value Chain Development Initiatives;

Cross-border agricultural value chains, agro-processing and technology transfer Initiatives.

To bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation, both Heads of State directed the immediate establishment of a Coordination and Implementation Committee which will ensure the timely execution of BNC projects.

Other areas of cooperation

The President urged the deepening of cooperation in the area of vaccines and welcomed the commitment between South Africa's Agricultural Research Council and the Botswana Vaccine Institute to "conclude a cooperation partnership in the production of vaccines to fight animal diseases, including Foot and Mouth Disease".

Turning to immigration and other regional challenges, President Ramaphosa said government is committed to sustaining stability in the region.

"We are committed to address immigration difficulties affecting, among other others, students from Botswana and businesspeople from South Africa. We should direct our respective Ministers of Home Affairs to develop a sustainable resolution of these matters by September this year.

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"Working together within SADC [Southern African Development Community], South Africa and Botswana will continue to promote regional integration, including through investment in infrastructure and manufacturing.

"We will continue to promote social, cultural, educational and scientific ties. It is also critical that the region promotes peace, stability and security. South Africa and Botswana should continue to work for a global order based on peace, stability and respect for international law," he said.

The President wrapped up by calling on the roots of the past that the two countries share to guide the way forward.

"We conclude this session of the BNC inspired by the vision of our forebears, who laid a firm foundation for a great relationship forged through struggle, sacrifice and unity.

"The strong bonds of friendship and cooperation are founded on our shared desire to fulfil the promise of a brighter future for our two nations and for our region," President Ramaphosa said.