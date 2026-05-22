South Africa: Western Cape Welcomes Disaster Classification Following Severe Weather

The Western Cape Provincial Government has welcomed the classification of a provincial disaster following severe weather conditions that affected large parts of the province between 10 and 14 May 2026.

The classification forms part of a process led by the National Disaster Management Centre towards the formal declaration of a disaster, which is expected to unlock additional funding for emergency response and recovery efforts.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, chaired a Provincial Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, where the impact of the recent storms and flooding dominated discussions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, attended the meeting and engaged with the council on the ongoing disaster response and recovery operations.

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Winde stressed the importance of ensuring that funding is made available urgently to support affected communities, restore damaged infrastructure, and strengthen resilience against future disasters.

"These kinds of disasters are becoming more frequent and more destructive. We need a new approach from national government that prioritises proactive budgeting and futureproofing of public infrastructure.

"The Western Cape remains committed to investing in resilience, preparedness and protecting our residents, but we need national support to move faster and respond more effectively," the Premier said.

Hlabisa commended the provincial government for its leadership and proactive response to the severe weather conditions and assured the province of continued support from national government wherever possible.

The Executive Council meeting noted that the provincial response has now shifted toward ongoing humanitarian relief, the repair of critical infrastructure, and the restoration of essential services.

Electricity restoration

Representatives from Eskom informed the council that electricity supply had already been restored to 72% of the areas affected by the severe weather.

Restoration teams remain on the ground and continue working to reconnect remaining communities as quickly and safely as possible.

The council also expressed its gratitude to disaster management teams, including municipalities, emergency services personnel, humanitarian organisations, volunteers, businesses, and residents for assisting affected communities during the crisis.

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"The response from communities across the Western Cape has once again demonstrated the strength, compassion and resilience of our province. We thank every individual and organisation who stepped up to help those in need," Winde said.