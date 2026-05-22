Namibia: Windhoek Hit By 24-Hour Water Interruption

21 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMWATER says residents of Windhoek and surrounding areas will experience a 24-hour water supply interruption after a major pipeline supplying the city was damaged Thursday morning.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NamWater head of communications Lot Ndamanomhata says the pipeline transporting water from the Von Bach Water Treatment Plant to Windhoek was damaged during works carried out by the utility to extend 11kV and 66kV busbar connections to a mobile substation.

He says the affected pipeline has since been isolated, and the technical teams are currently on site carrying out preparations to repair the damaged section.

"The plant was damaged at approximately 10h30. The estimated duration of the supply interruption is approximately 24 hours," he says.

The water utility apologises for the inconvenience caused, appealing to customers and stakeholders to remain patient while restoration works continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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