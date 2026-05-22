Sudan, South Sudan Ministers Stress Strengthening Joint Health Coordination

GENEVA, May 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim held a meeting with South Sudan's Minister of Health, Dr. Luke Thompson Thoan, on Thursday in Geneva on the sidelines of the 79th session of the World Health Assembly, to discuss strengthening joint health cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions focused on enhancing coordination in addressing cross-border health challenges, particularly ongoing epidemics, including the Ebola Virus Disease, which has been reported in several African countries, as well as the importance of information-sharing and joint border health operations.

The two sides also reviewed issues of mutual concern, notably strengthening cooperation in epidemic control and cross-border disease management, alongside improving early warning systems and data exchange to reduce health risks facing both countries and the wider region.

They underscored the importance of sustained coordination amid ongoing humanitarian and health challenges, particularly population movements, displacement, and refugee flows, which continue to place significant pressure on health systems, stressing the need to ensure the continuity of essential health services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim affirmed the importance of strengthening health partnership between Sudan and South Sudan, noting that "health knows no borders," and that coordination and information-sharing constitute a key pillar for effective response to regional health threats.

The two ministers concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to continued coordination and consultation, and to further developing mechanisms of health cooperation between the two countries in a manner that serves the interests of their peoples and strengthens regional health security.