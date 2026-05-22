Tunisia: UN General Assembly Adopts Landmark Climate Resolution, Tunisia Abstains

Tunis — The United Nations General Assembly reached a major legal milestone on May 20, 2026, by adopting Resolution "A/80/L.65," which transforms climate commitments into international legal obligations. The text secured a broad majority of 141 votes, while Tunisia opted to abstain.

Tunisia thus aligned itself with a bloc of 28 countries, including nine other Arab nations: Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, and Syria.

This position reflects deep concern over Article 4 of the resolution. The text explicitly urges states, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their respective circumstances, pathways, and national approaches, "to implement measures aimed at achieving the collective temperature goal, namely limiting the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, in line with the best available scientific evidence."

It also calls for tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling the global annual average rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, while phasing out fossil fuels in energy systems through a just, orderly, and equitable transition in order to achieve the "net-zero emissions" target by 2050, in accordance with scientific evidence. The resolution further advocates the gradual elimination, as soon as possible, of wasteful fossil fuel subsidies that fail to combat energy poverty or ensure fair transitions.

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The resolution constitutes an explicit call for a "phase-out of fossil fuels" in a just and orderly manner, as well as for the elimination of "inefficient subsidies" to the hydrocarbon sector.

For Tunisia and its regional partners, these provisions strike at the core of their energy policy.

Tunisia's abstention may be explained by reluctance to commit to a trajectory it considers potentially detrimental to national development and domestic price stability, despite the urgency of climate action.

In its new form, the commitment directly affects issues of energy security, public revenues, and development trajectories for Tunisia and its peers. The country finds itself at a crossroads between the imperative of global climate justice and fears that an overly abrupt transition could become a burden on vulnerable societies.

The abstention was thus mainly driven by the sensitivity of Article 4 of the resolution, which explicitly calls for a transition away from fossil fuels in a "just, orderly and equitable" manner, the gradual elimination of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, and the tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

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The scope of the resolution has been described as "historic" by climate justice advocates. Drawing on the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2025, the text shifts climate action from the realm of "intentions" to that of "international law."

From now on, failure to comply with climate obligations is formally recognised as an "internationally wrongful act." This classification paves the way for increased legal accountability for states. The resolution's most innovative element lies in affirming the right to "full reparation" for affected states, such as small island nations, in cases of proven climate-related damage. Although non-binding, the resolution provides a powerful legal basis for national and international courts to hold governments and major emitters accountable.

The resolution adopted on May 20, 2026, constitutes a powerful tool for national courts and activists using legal avenues to hold governments and major corporations accountable.

In sum, while its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly does not end the climate battle, it marks the beginning of an era in which climate becomes a matter of law and justice, no longer merely diplomacy.