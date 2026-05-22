Somalia, Turkey Discuss Stronger Media and Cultural Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Information Minister Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud held talks on Wednesday with Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş on strengthening bilateral cooperation in media, culture and communications, officials said.

The meeting in Mogadishu focused on deepening the longstanding ties between Somalia and Turkey, particularly in the fields of information, cultural exchange and media development.

According to the Somali Information Ministry, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation through professional training, exchange of expertise and support for the modernization of state-run media institutions.

Following the talks, the minister and ambassador toured several national media institutions, including the Somali National News Agency, Somali National Television and Radio Mogadishu, as well as the historical archives center of Radio Mogadishu.

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The delegation also visited the National Theatre of Somalia, where members of the Waaberi national troupe and traditional dance groups performed cultural displays highlighting Somali heritage and arts.

Ambassador Aktaş praised the warm reception and reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting Somalia in the areas of media development, culture and the rehabilitation of institutions serving the Somali public.

Minister Abdifatah Qasim said the meeting marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, with both sides stressing the importance of continuing strategic ties and joint efforts to promote media development and preserve cultural heritage.