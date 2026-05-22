Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife Sonja to Spend Fourth Night in Custody As Bail Hearing Is Postponed

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, will spend a fourth night in custody after her bail hearing failed to proceed Thursday following the absence of presiding magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore, who was reportedly unwell.

Her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda, will spend a third night in detention after the matter was postponed to Friday morning.

The two appeared before a stand-in magistrate, who informed the court that Manokore was ill and unable to attend proceedings.

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Sonja and her mother are facing charges of cyber-bullying and harassment under Section 164B of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], with the State strongly opposing their release on bail.

Prosecutors allege the pair were involved in circulating Artificial Intelligence-generated photographs and videos allegedly linked to Chivayo and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The material allegedly suggested Chivayo had met Ramaphosa before the South African leader's official visit to Zimbabwe on May 3, during which the two were publicly photographed together.

According to court papers, the State intends to use the AI-generated images and videos as key evidence during trial.

"The State says there are Artificial Intelligence-generated photographs and videos which can be produced as exhibits," prosecutors told the court.

The prosecution further indicated that investigations are expected to be completed by June 3, with four witnesses lined up to testify against the accused.

Detective Sergeant Chimera has been listed as the investigating officer in the matter.

Tabitha, a senior manager in compliance at FBC Bank, was arrested on May 18, a day after her daughter's arrest.

The latest court appearance comes amid a bitter fallout between Sonja and Chivayo following the collapse of their marriage.

Earlier this week, Sonja claimed she had been arrested over allegations of stealing Chivayo's mobile phone and denying him access to their children.

There have also been reports linking Tabitha to allegations involving attempts to alter administration arrangements for a trust fund linked to Chivayo's children and remove him as a signatory.

However, neither Sonja nor her mother has been charged with those alleged offences in the matter currently before the courts, which relates solely to the cyber-bullying charges.