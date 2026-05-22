Chad: Sudan, Chad Discuss Strengthening Cross-Border Health Cooperation

GENEVA, May 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met with Chad's Minister of Public Health and Prevention, Dr. Abdelmadjid Abderahim, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, in the presence of Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, as well as members of both delegations.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance health cooperation between Sudan and Chad and to develop coordination mechanisms aimed at facilitating the delivery of health services, the flow of medicines and medical supplies, and supporting health response efforts in both countries, particularly for Sudanese refugees in Chad, as well as improving access to essential health services, immunization, and epidemic control in western Sudan.

Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim stated that Sudan views health as a bridge for peace and a practical entry point for serving citizens and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of sustained coordination between Sudan and Chad in health and humanitarian fields.

He explained that the Ministry of Health has worked to conclude a number of understandings and arrangements to ensure the delivery of vaccinations and health services across different parts of Sudan, including immunization for children in areas affected by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, affirming that the provision of healthcare and medicines remains a top national priority.

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He also called for strengthening communication channels between the two countries and building integrated health supply systems that benefit both Sudan and Chad, in addition to facilitating the work of medical and humanitarian professional initiatives operating in the health sector.

The Minister further noted that the Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA) has signed coordination arrangements with the Chadian side and has coordinated with relevant Sudanese authorities, including the Ministry of Health, the Humanitarian Aid Commission, and security agencies, to ensure regulated humanitarian and health operations under national frameworks.

For his part, Dr. Abdelmadjid Abderahim affirmed Chad's readiness to further institutionalize coordination mechanisms with Sudan to facilitate health and humanitarian work and strengthen bilateral cooperation, noting the facilitation provided to organizations coming from Sudan to serve refugees and commending their professional collaboration.

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The meeting concluded with an agreement on a bilateral framework for cooperation and coordination between the health ministries of Sudan and Chad, aimed at developing practical mechanisms to support the flow of health services, medicines, and medical supplies, and to reinforce the role of health as a bridge for cooperation and peace between the two peoples.