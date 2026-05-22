Uganda: Govt to Expand Sickle Cell Care to Health Centre IIIs

Medical experts have raised concern over the growing burden of sickle cell disease in Uganda, revealing that about 20,000 children are born with the condition every year, with more than half dying before their sixth birthday.

According to health officials, Uganda ranks fourth among African countries with the highest burden of sickle cell disease.

In response, the Ministry of Health Uganda has announced plans to expand sickle cell treatment services to Health Centre III facilities nationwide while securing a locally produced supply of Hydroxyurea, a key drug used in managing the disease.

Speaking at the launch of the locally secured Hydroxyurea supply by Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited(QCIL) Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine said the move would transform sickle cell care and reduce deaths among children affected by the genetic blood disorder.

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Atwine said many children are diagnosed late, often after developing severe complications.

"Most children are not diagnosed at birth. They only come when they have a crisis, and by then they already have complications which contribute to early mortality," she said.

She noted that the burden of the disease remains highest in northern, eastern and central Uganda, with prevalence rates ranging between 13 and 15 percent in some regions.

The ministry also announced plans to strengthen newborn screening programmes across the country to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.

"When a child is screened at birth and linked to care consistently, there is a higher chance of survival, limited complications and a normal life," Atwine added.

She revealed that the government is integrating sickle cell care into primary healthcare services to reduce the burden on families forced to travel long distances for treatment. Under the new staffing structure, doctors will be deployed to Health Centre III facilities to support sickle cell management closer to communities.

"We no longer want parents to travel all the way to Health Centre IVs for care. We want Health Centre IIIs to provide quality sickle cell services closer to communities," she said.

Atwine also described the launch of locally manufactured rapid diagnostic tests for sickle cell disease as a major breakthrough that will improve access to testing services. She said Uganda's shift toward local production of medicines and diagnostics would reduce dependence on imports, minimize stockouts and cut foreign exchange costs.

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"For the first time, Uganda will have a domestically secured reliable supply of Hydroxyurea. This is transformative for sickle cell care," she said.

She added that clinical trials conducted in the region have shown Hydroxyurea significantly reduces complications, improves oxygen circulation and enhances the quality of life for sickle cell patients.

Deogratias Munube said Mulago National Referral Hospital alone diagnoses about 40 new sickle cell patients every week, reflecting only a fraction of the national burden due to limited testing capacity across the country.

"The burden is quite large and covers every corner of the country, from the north, south, east and west," Munube said.

He emphasized that early testing remains the most effective way to reduce the impact of the disease and said health authorities are prioritizing newborn screening to help families know their sickle cell status early.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Katongole pledged continued support toward addressing the disease burden in Africa.

"We shall provide a solution for this problem, which I take to be an African problem," Katongole said.