Rwanda: Kigali Airport Shuttle Service Enters Pilot Phase

21 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

A shuttle service between Kigali International Airport and various parts of the city has been introduced on a pilot basis to test route efficiency, passenger demand and travel time.

ALSO READ: Shuttle service to launch between Kigali airport, hotels

The pilot phase began on Monday, May 18, as part of efforts to assess operations, including trip duration and passenger flow, according to Ecofleet Solutions, the state-owned bus company.

"The shuttle is currently operating on a pilot basis along the Kigali International Airport-Chez Lando-Gishushu-KABC-Park Inn-Urban by CityBlue-BPR-Serena Hotel route," Aldo Havugimana, spokesperson for Ecofleet, told The New Times on Thursday evening.

ALSO READ: Kigali sees 30% surge in bus passengers after reforms

He added that the shuttle service is currently serving airport staff, passengers heading to the airport, arriving travellers, and people picking up relatives from the airport.

Havugimana noted that the pilot phase is operating without a fixed timetable as data is being collected to guide future scheduling.

"If the pilot proves successful, the schedule will be aligned with flight times," he said.

The shuttle service is one of the measures to improve public transport in Kigali. Other measures include dedicated bus lanes.

Read the original article on New Times.

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