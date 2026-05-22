South Africa: FlySafair Defends Flight Overbooking - South African News Briefs - May 22, 2026

FlySafair Defends Overbooking Policy

FlySafair has said that bookings and operations will continue as normal, despite the airline being referred to the National Consumer Tribunal for overbooking flights, reports EWN. This comes after findings that the low-cost carrier may have contravened sections of the Consumer Protection Act. The airline maintains that overbooking is a lawful and standard global aviation practice. It argues that the law allows it, provided affected passengers are treated fairly. The airline said more than 99.98% of customers travelled successfully during the period under review, adding that only a small fraction of passengers were denied boarding and were offered refunds, re-bookings or compensation.

Wynberg Mom Launches Storm Relief Fund

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A Wynberg mother whose roof was torn off during last week’s severe storms in Cape Town has launched a relief fund to support families whose homes were damaged, reports EWN. The storms affected close to 32,000 dwellings. More than 100,000 people live in informal settlements in the metro. Resident Aneeqah Ismail-Brown described how her family narrowly escaped harm after their roof was blown away within seconds. Meanwhile, one of her neighbours, who is four months pregnant, Jehan Seagers, described the chaotic scene as the storm tore through their street.

Free State Police Hunt Alleged Facebook Rapist

The South African Police Service in the Free State has launched an urgent manhunt for Lloyd McDonald Siswe Jacobs, reports EWN. Jacobs is accused of using social media to lure, drug, and rape women while allegedly threatening to kill an investigating officer. Police say the 32-year-old used the alias "Shane Carson" on Facebook to target women online. He is wanted on charges including rape and conspiracy to commit murder. Police have warned the public not to approach Jacobs, describing him as dangerous.

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