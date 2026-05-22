Zimbabwe: Members of Parliament Won't Have Secret Ballot On CAB3, Dissenters Face Recalls - Ziyambi

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has ruled out a secret ballot in Parliament for the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 (CAB3), warning of recall consequences for Zanu PF members, who defy the party line.

The CAB3 is set to be tabled before Parliament after the conclusion of public hearings earlier this week.

Speaking at Zanu PF Headquarters recently, Ziyambi said the voting process will be open.

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"There were those who were lying to people saying some will be bought. Our system is a party parliamentary system. If you go through the Constitution, there are provisions for chief whips.

"When it comes to voting, the House will be divided, with those consenting going to the other side and those who are against being on the other side," said Ziyambi.

The Justice minister is expected to begin reading of the Bill once Parliament resumes sittings next month.

The proposed amendments are expected to face little resistance in both the National Assembly and the Senate, where the ruling party commands the majority.

Political observers argue that the fragmentation of the opposition will likely aid the passing of the Bill, which seeks to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond 2028.

"There will be no selling-out that will happen. If you do so, the Constitution has provisions for recall powers of the party," said Ziyambi.