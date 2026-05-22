Africa Urged to Fix Logistics Gaps to Unlock Markets for Smallholder Farmers

Agricultural experts, lenders and corporate executives are calling for increased investment in rural logistics and transport systems across Africa, warning that weak infrastructure is preventing millions of smallholder farmers from accessing profitable markets despite gains in farm productivity.

Speaking during the 2026 Africa CEO Forum 2026 in Kigali, panelists said post-harvest losses, inadequate cold storage, poor feeder roads and fragmented supply chains continue to undermine food security and rural incomes across sub-Saharan Africa.

The discussions focused on what participants described as Africa's "midstream" agricultural challenge the movement, storage and distribution of produce between farms and consumers.

Max Müller, Global Head of Public Affairs at Bayer, said improving yields alone would not be enough without reliable transport and market access systems.

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"Infrastructure is key for African markets," said Müller.

"Addressing these midstream issues is exactly what will open doorways for smallholder farmers to access stable, lucrative markets."

Smallholder farmers account for up to 80 percent of food production in sub-Saharan Africa, but nearly 40 percent of harvests are lost before reaching consumers due to poor logistics and storage systems.

The inefficiencies also contribute to higher food prices in urban areas while reducing earnings for rural farmers.

Hajar Alafifi, Chief Executive Officer of OCP Africa, said improving agricultural value chains will require investment beyond farm inputs and production.

"True transformation must rely on an integrated approach combining soil science, innovation, agricultural mechanization, and broader access to international markets," Alafifi stated.

She added that structured value chains and policies supporting intra-African trade would help integrate smallholder farmers into commercial markets.

OCP Africa cited a Nigerian programme that connected 750,000 farmers directly to agro-processors.

Ousmane Dione, Regional Vice President at the World Bank, called for more coordinated infrastructure investments tied to regional trade corridors under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

"Corridors are not just about transportation. They must connect industries, logistics, agriculture, and energy systems."

Panelists contend that improving cross-border trade systems and rural transport networks could help reduce food losses and improve market access for farmers across the continent.