Mozambique Defence Minister Visits Rwandan Forces in Cabo Delgado

Mozambique's Minister of Defence, Cristóvão Artur Chume, on Thursday, May 21, visited the Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) deployed in his country's northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Chume, who was accompanied by Brig Gen Tomás Francisco João Mponha, Deputy Army Commander of the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) and other senior military officers, were received at RSF headquarters in Mocimboa da Praia.

Mozambique's Defence Minister, Cristóvão Artur Chume, today paid a courtesy visit to the Rwanda Security Force in Mocímboa da Praia. The Minister was accompanied by Brigadier General Tomás Francisco João Mponha, Deputy Army Commander of the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM), along... pic.twitter.com/L4Eph656g0-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) May 21, 2026

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They were received by the RSF Joint Task Force Commander, Brig Gen CM Mujuni, and senior RSF officers.

Mujuni briefed the delegation on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing operations across Cabo Delgado, which had been paralysed by years of an Islamist insurgency until Rwanda deployed troops in Mid-2021.

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Chume's visit comes amid continued cooperation between Rwanda and Mozambique on security matters.

Recently, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, reiterated that the two countries will maintain their security partnership under a bilateral arrangement between both governments.

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"This year, Rwanda came back to the basics and decided to deal exclusively with the government of Mozambique, which, on its turn, has secured and will continue to secure the necessary funding for the Rwandan security forces in Cabo Delgado," Nduhungirehe said in a post on X.

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Rwanda Security Forces and the Mozambican armed forces have secured most of the territory once controlled by the terrorists.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians have returned to their homes and economic activities resumed in the coastal province rich in natural resources, including natural gas.