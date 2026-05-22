Zimbabwe: Police Launch Nationwide Blitz Against Carrying Knives, Machetes in Public As Violent Crimes Surge

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified a nationwide crackdown against carrying knives and machetes in public spaces in a bid to curb rising cases of violent crimes.

The operation dubbed, "No to knives in pockets /Ingqamu Idingani Esikhwameni /Banga Rinodei Muhomwe," comes as a part of the ongoing police efforts to curb the surging crimes of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned that there is no lawful justification for citizens to move around wielding dangerous weapons.

"The operation follows concern over cases involving criminal elements carrying dangerous weapons, particularly knives and machetes, in public areas such as liquor outlets, nightclubs, mining settlements, and residential areas, where petty disputes often escalate into serious acts of violence.

"ZRP reiterates that there is no justification for members of the public to carry knives, machetes or other dangerous weapons in public places, " Nyathi said.

According to the latest police data, on May 18 the law enforcement recorded 15 arrests, bringing the arrest to 346 since the start of the operations on May 9.

ZRP has since urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agents during the ongoing stop-and-search exercises.