Kenya: Ruto Promises Urgent Minimum Fare Rules for Ride-Hailing Taxis Amid Fuel Crisis

Capital FM
Ruto
22 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22-President William Ruto has pledged urgent implementation of minimum fare regulations for digital taxis operating under ride-hailing applications as the government moves to cushion transport operators from the ongoing fuel crisis.

Speaking at State House in Mombasa after consultations with transport sector stakeholders, Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to fast-track engagement with transport network companies and drivers over long-standing disputes in the ride-hailing sector.

"The Ministry of Transport, through the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), will engage transport network companies and drivers operating under digital taxi platforms with a view to implementing regulations on a minimum taxi fare and resolving the long-running disputes affecting the ride-hailing sector," said Ruto.

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"To our transport operators, drivers, and logistics workers, we hear your concerns, we respect the important role you play in keeping our economy moving, and we will continue engaging you to find practical solutions. No Kenyan should feel abandoned in this moment."

Ruto linked the transport challenges to a wider global fuel crisis triggered by escalating conflict in the Middle East, saying disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz had pushed up global oil prices and increased the landed cost of fuel imports into Kenya.

The head if state said the government had spent Sh28.19 billion across the April-May and May-June pricing cycles through fuel stabilisation measures and tax relief to cushion consumers and businesses from higher pump prices.

Likewise,Ruto announced that diesel prices would be reduced by an additional Sh10 in the June-July pricing cycle to ease pressure on transport and logistics operators.

The developments come against the backdrop of a nationwide matatu strike that disrupted transport services from Monday through Tuesday, as operators protested soaring fuel prices and rising operating costs.

The strike left thousands of commuters stranded in major towns, including Nairobi, with transport fares surging sharply during the disruption.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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