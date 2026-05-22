Kenya: Hustler Fund Sustainability Concerns Dominate Budget Talks

Nairobi — Questions over the sustainability of the Hustler Fund dominated a parliamentary committee session reviewing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development empowerment programmes.

Lawmakers in the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning urged the State Department for MSMEs Development to strengthen financial literacy training before releasing additional funds, saying beneficiaries need better skills to manage loans and grants effectively.

Officials told the Committee that the Hustler Fund has disbursed KSh14.4 billion since inception, while the NYOTA Programme has released KSh2.28 billion in start-up capital.

The department is seeking an additional KSh11.3 billion for NYOTA expansion and KSh5 billion to address liquidity challenges facing Hustler Fund borrowers.

However, MPs questioned the fund's continued reliance on taxpayer funding despite being designed as a revolving facility.

Legislators expressed concern that continued reliance on fresh allocations from the national budget every financial year could undermine the fund's intended self-sustaining model.