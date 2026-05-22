Namibia: NamWater Reverses Friday Water Interruption Plan

NamWater has postponed its planned 24-hour water supply interruption that was scheduled for Friday.

The interruption has now been rescheduled to 5 June following a request from NamPower.

The planned outage will affect the City of Windhoek, Okahandja municipality and surrounding areas.

NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata announced the change in a notice issued Thursday evening.

"NamPower has scheduled a power outage at the Von Bach treatment plant on 5 June from 07h00 to 18h00 to extend 11 and 66 kilovolts to the busbar mobile substation," he said.

Ndamanomhata explained that the outage will directly affect isolation operations at the treatment plant and pump station.

As a result, the pump stations will be unable to transfer water during the power outage period until electricity supply is fully restored.

NamWater apologised for any inconvenience caused.