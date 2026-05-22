Kenya: Glory On Paper, Stranded in Reality! African Skating Champion Kiarie Misses China Trip Due to Lack of Funds

Just weeks after conquering Africa, Kenyan skating sensation Kelvin Kiarie has been grounded by a familiar foe: a severe lack of financial support.

The continental champion has revealed that he was unable to travel to China for the prestigious Sichuan Inline Freestyle Skating Competition Exchange Programme, which officially commenced on Thursday (May 21) in Chengdu.

The critical developmental and competitive program is scheduled to run until June 30.

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A resilient but visibly let-down Kiarie detailed the hurdles that ultimately derailed his travel plans to Chengdu.

"Today I have not been able to travel to China for my Sichuan event because of luck of funds. I've not yet received the award as promised because if I did, I would have just been able to sponsor myself," Kiarie said.

Despite the heartbreaking administrative bottleneck, Kiarie insists his spirit remains unbroken.

The continental king is already back on the tarmac in Nairobi, keeping his eyes fixed on future global assignments.

"I'm still training with the same determination and the same commitment," he maintained. Kiarie's predicament sheds light on the ongoing struggles faced by athletes in Kenya's minority and emerging sports disciplines," Kiarie said.

He added: "While mainstream athletics and football frequently dominate state sports budgets, trailblazers in niche fields like inline skating continue to navigate the global stage entirely on their own dime, leaving fans wondering when administrative action will finally catch up to presidential praise."

Kiarie's inability to travel exposes a massive disconnect between administrative praise and actual athletic backing.

Earlier this month, the skater brought the nation to a standstill by securing a historic Gold medal at the African Skating Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

His triumph earned him direct commendation from President William Ruto, who posted a glowing tribute celebrating the feat.

"Well done Kelvin Kiarie. This is a proud moment for you and for our nation. You have conquered the continent, and your journey is an inspiration to many aspiring sportsmen and women in Kenya and Africa... Congratulations, and keep flying our flag high," President Ruto wrote.

Faced with a complete absence of government facilitation, the champion athlete had previously been forced to appeal directly to members of the public to crowd-fund his sporting engagements.

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Without an immediate injection of capital to cover flights, accommodation, and tournament expenses, the June exchange program remains out of reach.