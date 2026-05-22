Kenya: Mariga Wins Latest Round of FKF Boardroom Squabbles As SDT Halt Disciplinary Proceedings

22 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has halted disciplinary proceedings against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president McDonald Mariga as his war with his boss, Hussein Mohammed, escalates.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday evening, the proceedings, chaired by Allan Mola, directed that the federation should not undertake any disciplinary measures against the former Harambee Stars midfielder.

"A temporary injuction is hereby issued, pending the hearing and determination of this application inter parties, staying the proceedings of the Football Kenya Federation Disciplinary Committee commenced vide the charge sheet dated 19th May 2026 and restraining the respondent from commencing or proceeding with any such disciplinary proceedings against the applicant, whether at the instance of the interested party or any other person(s)," the ruling read.

The tribunal, ordering Mariga to serve the interim orders upon the other parties involved by today evening (May 22), also said it will issue further instructions on June 2.

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"The respondent and the interested party shall file and serve their responses within seven (7) days of being served with the application and these interim orders. The matter shall be mentioned on 2nd June 2026 to confirm compliance and further directions," the tribunal said.

Mariga had sought relief from SDT after the federation instituted disciplinary proceedings on the basis of a complaint launched by Migori branch chair Bernard Odongo.

It is the latest in what has metamorphosed into a vicious boardroom war pitting Mariga and Mohammed after the former chaired a national executive committee (NEC) meeting on April 23, which ousted the president.

The reason for the now aborted coup d'etat was Mohammed's alleged complicity in the irregular awarding of Ksh 42.7 million to an unlicensed insurance broker as tournament and insurance cover for last year's Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which the country co-hosted with Uganda and Tanzania.

However, the supremo dismissed his ouster, pointing to FKF's constitution, which confers him - and not any other - the powers to call such a meeting.

Since then, Mohammed has gone to the SDT as well as the High Court, both of which have barred his ouster by issuing interim conservatory orders.

At the same time, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has instituted investigations into embezzlement of funds in the federation.

Also sucked into the battle is world governing body, Fifa, who wrote a letter a few days after Mohammed's ouster, seeking explicit information on how the meeting was convened, official notices and evidence.

As Mariga revels in a successful counterattack to what had been a plot for his downfall, he will be well aware that the 90 minutes of this boardroom battle is far from exhausted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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