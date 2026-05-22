Rwanda: I&m Bank Rwanda Achieves 18 Percent Profit Growth, Deposits Cross Rwf1tn in Q1 2026

I&M Bank Rwanda started the 2026 financial year on a strong footing, posting an 18 per cent increase in net profit to Rwf6.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period last year, driven by strong growth in lending, rising customer deposits, and improved operational efficiency.

According to the Bank's unaudited financial results release, it also recorded a 26 per cent year-to-date growth in total loans to Rwf613 billion, driven by strong uptake in small and medium enterprise (SME) financing, retail customers, and targeted corporate credit aligned with Rwanda's key growth sectors.

Customer deposits surged by 22 per cent, crossing the Rwf1 trillion mark, reflecting deepening trust and stronger transactional banking relationships across its client base.

The Bank's total assets reached Rwf1.3 trillion year-to-date from the from the start of 2026 up to the end of the first quarter representing a 19 per cent increase.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Net interest income grew sharply by 40 per cent, supported by improved asset yields and efficient balance sheet management; while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 44.4 per cent, underscoring enhanced efficiency even as the bank continued investing in technology, cybersecurity, and talent development.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans contained at 1.5 per cent, supported by proactive risk management frameworks and strengthened early warning detections.

The performance comes amid a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and tighter financial conditions, although Rwanda's economy remained broadly stable, supported by continued growth in services and construction, the Bank observed.

Strategic and digital progress

During the quarter, the Bank accelerated execution of its customer-centric and digital transformation agenda. A key milestone was the launch of the "Tsinda na Banki Muhorana" campaign, aimed at deepening customer adoption and active usage of online and mobile banking platforms.

The initiative reinforces the Bank's commitment to delivering seamless, self-service financial solutions while advancing digital financial inclusion and engagement across all customer segments.

The Bank advanced its sustainable finance agenda during the quarter by entering into a strategic partnership with Rwanda Green Fund to support the growth of agritech SMEs. The collaboration is designed to improve access to financing and technical support for climate-resilient businesses.

Through this initiative, the Bank is strengthening its role in driving green growth, supporting job creation, and deepening its positioning as a key partner in Rwanda's sustainable economic development.

The Bank also launched Berwa, an expanded Women Customer Value Proposition, reflecting a deliberate strategy to advance inclusive finance.

ALSO READ: I&M Bank to empower womenpreneurs through Berwa's business advisory, Rwf400m loans

These initiatives provide tailored financial solutions for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and households, complemented by financial literacy programmes, access to credit, mentorship linkages, and dedicated relationship support.

This commitment was further recognised externally at the Rwanda Women in Business Association (RWIBA) awards, where the Bank was named Corporate Champion for Women in Leadership 2026, underscoring its leadership in advancing inclusion and gender-balanced economic participation.

ALSO READ: I&M Bank Rwanda recognised for advancing gender equity, inclusive growth

CEO reflects on strong momentum, future growth outlook

Speaking on the Q1 2026 performance, Benjamin Mutimura, the Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank (Rwanda), said the first quarter of 2026 reflects the continued resilience of its business model in a complex and evolving global environment.

"While external conditions remain uncertain, we have maintained a disciplined approach to execution, with a focus on customer-led growth and delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders," he stated.

"We continue to see strong confidence from our customers, our focus on improving the customer experience is contributing to stronger interaction levels and is having a positive impact on overall business performance."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Importantly, Mutimura pointed out, the Bank is equally proud of the progress it is making in advancing inclusive finance.

"As we move through the year, we remain confident in our ability to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty while sustaining growth," he observed.

About I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc

Incorporated in 1963, I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc holds the distinction of being the oldest bank in Rwanda. Over decades, it has grown to become one of the industry's prominent players, boasting a strong presence across the nation.

With a comprehensive portfolio of personal, business, institutional, and corporate banking products available at its various locations, I&M Bank Rwanda caters to a diverse range of customer needs.

The Bank is a subsidiary of I&M Group Plc, a major regional financial services group in Eastern Africa with a presence in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, and a joint venture with Mauritian international investment group CIEL Group (Bank One).